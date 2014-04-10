New Issue- BremerLB prices 50 mln euro 2019 FRN

April 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg Girozentrale
(BremerLB)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date April 15, 2019
Coupon 6-month Euribor + 23bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-month Euribor + 23bp
Payment Date April 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BremerLB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50-1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
