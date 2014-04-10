New Issue- BremerLB prices 50 mln euro 2019 FRN

April 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg Girozentrale

(BremerLB)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date April 15, 2019

Coupon 6-month Euribor + 23bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 6-month Euribor + 23bp

Payment Date April 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BremerLB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50-1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000BRL9329

