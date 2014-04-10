FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Prosiebensat 1 prices 600 mln euro 2021 bond
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 10, 2014 / 1:26 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Prosiebensat 1 prices 600 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Prosiebensat 1 Media

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date April 15, 2021

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 99.414

Reoffer price 99.414

Yield 2.718 pct

Spread 140 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 177bp

Over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR

Payment Date April 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole CIB,

ING, Royal Bank of Scotland, BayernLB, DNB,

Mitsubishi, Societe Generale CIB, SEB and UniCredit

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A11QFA7

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.