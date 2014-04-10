New Issue-Prosiebensat 1 prices 600 mln euro 2021 bond

Apr 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Prosiebensat 1 Media

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date April 15, 2021

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 99.414

Reoffer price 99.414

Yield 2.718 pct

Spread 140 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 177bp

Over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR

Payment Date April 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole CIB,

ING, Royal Bank of Scotland, BayernLB, DNB,

Mitsubishi, Societe Generale CIB, SEB and UniCredit

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A11QFA7

