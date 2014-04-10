New Issue-Prosiebensat 1 prices 600 mln euro 2021 bond

Apr 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Prosiebensat 1 Media
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date April 15, 2021
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 99.414
Reoffer price 99.414
Yield 2.718 pct
Spread 140 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 177bp
Over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR
Payment Date April 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole CIB,
ING, Royal Bank of Scotland, BayernLB, DNB,
Mitsubishi, Societe Generale CIB, SEB and UniCredit
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)