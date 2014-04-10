New Issue- UBS AG prices 1.0 bln euro 2021 bond

April 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower UBS AG, acting through its London Branch
Guarantor UBS Hypotheken AG
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 16, 2021
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.379
Reoffer yield 1.469 pct
Spread 15 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 2.5 pct 2021 DBR
Payment Date April 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ABN, Banca IMI, DB, Erste, GSI, Natixis and UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing Ireland
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
