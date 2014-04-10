FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- UBS AG prices 1.0 bln euro 2021 bond
#Credit Markets
April 10, 2014

New Issue- UBS AG prices 1.0 bln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower UBS AG, acting through its London Branch

Guarantor UBS Hypotheken AG

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 16, 2021

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.379

Reoffer yield 1.469 pct

Spread 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 2.5 pct 2021 DBR

Payment Date April 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ABN, Banca IMI, DB, Erste, GSI, Natixis and UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS1057841980

