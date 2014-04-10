FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2014 / 2:01 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-KFW adds 35 mln Turkish Lira to 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Kreditanstait fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW)

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 35 million Turkish Lira

Maturity Date March 6, 2019

Coupon 10.0 pct

Issue price 102.457

Reoffer price 101.082

Yield 9.34 pct

Payment Date April 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC Bank Plc, London

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.625 pct (1.357 pct selling and 0.25 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 135 million

Turkish Lira when fungible

ISIN XS1042116746

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

