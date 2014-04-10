New Issue-KFW adds 35 mln Turkish Lira to 2019 bond

Apr 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Kreditanstait fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW)
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 35 million Turkish Lira
Maturity Date March 6, 2019
Coupon 10.0 pct
Issue price 102.457
Reoffer price 101.082
Yield 9.34 pct
Payment Date April 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC Bank Plc, London
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.625 pct (1.357 pct selling and 0.25 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 135 million
Turkish Lira when fungible
