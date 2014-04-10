FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- LB Saar prices 50 mln euro 2024 FRN
#Credit Markets
April 10, 2014 / 2:11 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- LB Saar prices 50 mln euro 2024 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landesbank Saar

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date April 16, 2024

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 22bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 22bp

Payment Date April 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) SaarLB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing FFT

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000SLB3263

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

