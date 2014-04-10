New Issue-BBVA Chile prices 150 mln SFR 2017 bond

Apr 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Chile (BBVA Chile)
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date May 9, 2017
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 100.452
Reoffer price 100.102
Yield 1.34 pct
Spread 120 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swap
Payment Date May 9, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s) and BBB (S&P)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
