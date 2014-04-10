New Issue-BBVA Chile prices 150 mln SFR 2017 bond

Apr 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Chile (BBVA Chile)

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 9, 2017

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 100.452

Reoffer price 100.102

Yield 1.34 pct

Spread 120 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swap

Payment Date May 9, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s) and BBB (S&P)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0242214853

