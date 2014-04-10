New Issue- BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2017 bond

April 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date September 28, 2017

Coupon 0.7 pct

Issue price 99.99

Reoffer price 99.99

Yield 0.703 pct

Payment Date April 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000BLB2RV7

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)