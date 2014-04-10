FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Banca Monte prices 1.0 bln euro 2021 bond
#Credit Markets
April 10, 2014 / 2:26 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Banca Monte prices 1.0 bln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 16, 2021

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 99.763

Reoffer price 99.763

Yield 2.913 pct

Spread 160 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swap

Over the 2.5 pct Jan 2021 DBR

Payment Date April 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs International, Royal Bank of

Scotland, MPS, and Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Ba1(Moody‘s) and A(Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Italian

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
