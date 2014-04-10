FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- ABN AMRO adds 80 mln euros to 2016 FRN
April 10, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower ABN AMRO Bank NV

Issue Amount 80 million euro

Maturity Date April 15, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 35bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 35bp

Payment Date April 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 500 million euro

when fungible

ISIN XS1057609908

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
