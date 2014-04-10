New Issue-KfW adds 100 mln Brazilian Real to 2016 bond

Apr 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 100 million Brazilian Real
Maturity Date March 15, 2016
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price 93.3125
Yield 10.005 pct
Payment Date April 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.1875 pct (0.1875 pct M&U and 0 pct selling)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
The issue size will total 1.1 billion Brazilian
Real when fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)