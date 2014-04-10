New Issue-Rabobank prices 1.25 bln euro 2015 FRN

Apr 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland (London Branch)

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date April 17, 2015

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 13 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 13 basis points

Payment Date April 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Nomura and Rabo

Ratings Aaa2 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

