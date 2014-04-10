New Issue-China Citic Bank prices $300 mln Perp bond

Apr 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower China Citic Bank Corp Ltd
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date April 22, 2019
Coupon 7.25 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 7.25 pct
Payment Date April 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland, ANZ, BBVA and CLSA
Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s)
Listing HKSE
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English and Hong Kong
