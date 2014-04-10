FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
April 10, 2014 / 5:36 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Intesa Sanpaolo prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.a

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 17, 2019

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 105bp

Reoffer price 99.756

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 110bp

Payment Date April 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley & RBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

