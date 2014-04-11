New Issue- KfW prices 2.0 bln euro 2018 FRN

April 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 17, 2018
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 2bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 2bp
Payment Date April 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s Note programme
