New Issue- LBP prices 750 mln euro 2026 bond
#Credit Markets
April 11, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- LBP prices 750 mln euro 2026 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower La Banque Postale

(LBP)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date April 23, 2026

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.705

Reoffer yield 2.797 pct

Spread 152 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 189.2bp

Over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR

Payment Date April 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Societe Generale CIB & UBS

Ratings A (S&P) & A+ (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011855865

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
