New Issue- LBP prices 750 mln euro 2026 bond

April 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower La Banque Postale
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date April 23, 2026
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.705
Reoffer yield 2.797 pct
Spread 152 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 189.2bp
Over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR
Payment Date April 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Societe Generale CIB & UBS
Ratings A (S&P) & A+ (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)