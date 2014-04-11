New Issue-Nestle Holdings prices 1.0 bln NOK 2020 bond

Apr 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Nestle Holdings

Guarantor Nestle SA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Norwegian Krona

Maturity Date April 15, 2020

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 101.352

Yield 2.8 pct

Payment Date April 15. 2014

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Canada

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English and Swiss

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1055430182

