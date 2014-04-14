New Issue-EIB prices 75 mln Turkish lira 2024 bond

April 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 75 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date April 29, 2024
Coupon 10.5 pct
Issue price 100.528
Reoffer price 98.798
Yield 10.413 pct
Reoffer Yield 10.671 pct
Spread 44 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 10.4 pct Due 2024 TURKGB
Payment Date April 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nordea Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.55 pct selling & 0.325 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
