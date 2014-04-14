New Issue-EIB prices 75 mln Turkish lira 2024 bond

April 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 75 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date April 29, 2024

Coupon 10.5 pct

Issue price 100.528

Reoffer price 98.798

Yield 10.413 pct

Reoffer Yield 10.671 pct

Spread 44 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 10.4 pct Due 2024 TURKGB

Payment Date April 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nordea Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.55 pct selling & 0.325 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1059896016

