New Issue-Ned Waters adds 250 mln euros to 2018 bond

April 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date March 05, 2018
Coupon 0.75 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Credit Suisse
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro
When fungible
