New Issue-Credit Agricole prices 250 mln SFR 2024 bond
#Credit Markets
April 15, 2014 / 10:56 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Credit Agricole prices 250 mln SFR 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Credit Agricole SA (London Branch)

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 30, 2024

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 100.978

Reoffer price 100.278

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS & CA-CIB

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0238315664

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
