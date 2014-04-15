FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Wells Frago prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 FRN
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Wells Frago prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Wells Frago & Co

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 24, 2019

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 45bp

Reoffer price 99.752

Payment Date April 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Deutsche Bank, Natixis & WFS

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.