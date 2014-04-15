New Issue-Auchan prices 600 mln euro 2021 bond

Apr 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Groupe Auchan
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date April 23, 2021
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.479
Yield 1.83 pct
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 91.8bp
Over the bund
Payment Date April 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi, CM CIC,HSBC, Societe Generale CIB and Unicredit
Ratings A (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)