New Issue-Bayernlabo prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond

Apr 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbodenkreditanstalt

Guarantor Free State of Bavaria

Issue Amount 500 million Euro

Maturity Date April 24, 2024

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.447

Yield 1.811 pct

Spread 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 29.7 basis points

Over the 1.75 pct Feb 2024 Bund

Payment Date April 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Commerzbank, DZ Bank, Natixis and Nord LB

Ratings AAA (S&P)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN DE000A0Z1UA1

