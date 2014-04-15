New Issue-Bayernlabo prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond

Apr 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbodenkreditanstalt
Guarantor Free State of Bavaria
Issue Amount 500 million Euro
Maturity Date April 24, 2024
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.447
Yield 1.811 pct
Spread 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 29.7 basis points
Over the 1.75 pct Feb 2024 Bund
Payment Date April 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Commerzbank, DZ Bank, Natixis and Nord LB
Ratings AAA (S&P)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
