FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Bayernlabo prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 15, 2014 / 1:21 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Bayernlabo prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbodenkreditanstalt

Guarantor Free State of Bavaria

Issue Amount 500 million Euro

Maturity Date April 24, 2024

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.447

Yield 1.811 pct

Spread 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 29.7 basis points

Over the 1.75 pct Feb 2024 Bund

Payment Date April 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Commerzbank, DZ Bank, Natixis and Nord LB

Ratings AAA (S&P)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN DE000A0Z1UA1

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.