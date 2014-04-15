FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-ICBC prices a dual tranche deal
#Credit Markets
April 15, 2014 / 3:11 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-ICBC prices a dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC)

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 500 million Renminbi

Maturity Date April 22, 2019

Coupon 3.9 pct

Yield 3.9 pct

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 2.0 billion Renminbi

Maturity Date April 22, 2016

Coupon 3.2 pct

Yield 3.2 pct

****

Common Terms

Payment Date April 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ICBC, HSBC, Citi and Credit Suisse

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Reoffer price Par

Denoms (K) 1000-10

Governing Law Hong Kong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
