New Issue-KfW adds 100 mln Brazilian Real to 2017 bond

Apr 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 100 million Brazilian Real

Maturity Date December 14, 2017

Coupon 10.5 pct

Issue Price 101.894

Reoffer price 100.519

Yield 10.3 pct

Payment Date April 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC Bank and Toronto Dominion

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.575 pct (0.2 pct M&U and 1.375 pct selling)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 200 million Brazilian

Real when fungible

ISIN XS1014862731

