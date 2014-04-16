FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Volvofinans Bank prices a Dual Tranche Deal
#Credit Markets
April 16, 2014 / 2:42 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Volvofinans Bank prices a Dual Tranche Deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Dual Tranche priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Volvofinans Bank AB

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 175 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date April 25, 2017

Coupon 3 month Stibor + 55 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month Stibor + 55 basis points

ISIN SE0005932811

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 125 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date April 25, 2019

Coupon 3 month Stibor + 87 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month Stibor + 87 basis points

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN SE0005932803

****

Common Terms

Payment Date April 25 2014

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken Capital Markets

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
