New Issue-Volvofinans Bank prices a Dual Tranche Deal

Apr 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Dual Tranche priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Volvofinans Bank AB

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 175 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date April 25, 2017

Coupon 3 month Stibor + 55 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month Stibor + 55 basis points

ISIN SE0005932811

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 125 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date April 25, 2019

Coupon 3 month Stibor + 87 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month Stibor + 87 basis points

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN SE0005932803

****

Common Terms

Payment Date April 25 2014

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken Capital Markets

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

