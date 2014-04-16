New Issue-Volvofinans Bank prices a Dual Tranche Deal

Apr 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Dual Tranche priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Volvofinans Bank AB
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 175 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date April 25, 2017
Coupon 3 month Stibor + 55 basis points
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month Stibor + 55 basis points
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 125 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date April 25, 2019
Coupon 3 month Stibor + 87 basis points
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month Stibor + 87 basis points
Denoms (K) 1
Common Terms
Payment Date April 25 2014
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken Capital Markets
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
