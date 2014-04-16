New Issue-BNG prices $1.5 bln 2021 bond

Apr 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten N.V.
Issue Amount $1.5 billion
Maturity Date April 28, 2021
Coupon 2.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.525
Spread 41 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date April 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Daiwa, JP Morgan and Royal Bank of Canada
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
