New Issue-Aegon prices 700 mln euro 2044 bond

April 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Aegon NV

Issue Amount 700 million euro

Maturity Date April 25, 2044

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.418

Spread 235 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, ING, RBS & Barclays

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN XS1061711575

