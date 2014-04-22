New Issue- KBank prices $350 mln 2019 bond

April 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Kasikornbank Public Company Limited acting through

its Cayman Islands Branch(KBank)

Issue Amount $350 million

Maturity Date October 25, 2019

Coupon 3.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.599

Spread 185 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.625 pct March 2019 UST

Payment Date April 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Standard Chartered Bank

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

