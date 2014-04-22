New Issue-Mobimo Holding prices 200 mln SFR 2021 bond

Apr 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Mobimo Holding AG

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 19, 2021

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 100.012

Spread 94 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date May 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse and ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0242984067

