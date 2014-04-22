New Issue-Mobimo Holding prices 200 mln SFR 2021 bond

Apr 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Mobimo Holding AG
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date May 19, 2021
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 100.012
Spread 94 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date May 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse and ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
