New Issue-Mobimo Holding prices 200 mln SFR 2021 bond
April 22, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Mobimo Holding prices 200 mln SFR 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Mobimo Holding AG

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 19, 2021

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 100.012

Spread 94 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date May 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse and ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0242984067

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
