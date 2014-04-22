New Issue- DT Hypo prices 50 mln euro 2019 bond

April 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG (DT Hypo)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date December 30, 2019

Coupon 1.05 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 1.0522 pct

Payment Date April 30, 2014

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000DHY4309

