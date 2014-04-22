New Issue-Union Bank prices $350 mln 2019 bond

Apr 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Union Bank of India (Hong Kong Branch)

Issue Amount $350 million

Maturity Date October 28, 2019

Coupon 4.5 pct

Issue price 99.764

Reoffer price 99.764

Yield 4.549 pct

Spread 280 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.625 pct March 31, 2019 UST

Payment Date April 28,2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, CITIgroup,

JP Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Baa3(Moody‘s) and BBB (S&P)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

