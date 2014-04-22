FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-JP Morgan prices 200 mln SFR 2020 bond
April 22, 2014

New Issue-JP Morgan prices 200 mln SFR 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower JPMorgan Chase and Co.

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 6, 2020

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.693

Payment Date May 6, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse and JP Morgan

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0243017081

