New Issue-Dubai DOF prices $750 mln 2029 bond

Apr 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Dubai DOF Sukuk Limited

Issue Amount $750 million

Maturity Date April 30, 2029

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 177.1 basis point

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 227.8bp

Over the 2.75 pct February 2024 UST

Payment Date April 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DIB, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, NBAD and Standard Chartered Bank

Listing Dubai

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law English and Dubai

