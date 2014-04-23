FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-NordLB prices 200 mln euro 2029 bond
#Credit Markets
April 23, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-NordLB prices 200 mln euro 2029 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nordeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

(NordLB)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date April 25, 2029

Coupon 2.270 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.27 pct

Payment Date April 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nord/LB

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

ISIN DE000NLB8CC2

