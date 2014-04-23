New Issue-NordLB prices 200 mln euro 2029 bond

April 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Nordeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale
(NordLB)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date April 25, 2029
Coupon 2.270 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 2.27 pct
Payment Date April 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nord/LB
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500
