CORRECTED-New Issue-FMS Wertmanagement adds 500 mln euros to 2019 bond

(Correction to amend the settlement date from April 14,2014 to April 30, 2014 & Spread from +8 basis points to -8 basis points)
Apr 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany (SoFFin)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 14, 2019
Coupon 0.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.534
Reoffer Yield 0.848 pct
Spread Minus 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 25.3bp
Over the February 2019 OBL #168
Payment Date April 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CITI, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro when fungible
