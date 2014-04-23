CORRECTED-New Issue-FMS Wertmanagement adds 500 mln euros to 2019 bond

(Correction to amend the settlement date from April 14,2014 to April 30, 2014 & Spread from +8 basis points to -8 basis points)

Apr 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany (SoFFin)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 14, 2019

Coupon 0.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.534

Reoffer Yield 0.848 pct

Spread Minus 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 25.3bp

Over the February 2019 OBL #168

Payment Date April 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CITI, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro when fungible

ISIN DE000A11QBN9

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)