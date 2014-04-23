New Issue-Philip Morris prices a dual tranche deal

Apr 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Philip Morris International Inc
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date May 16, 2024
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 101.071
Reoffer price 100.321
Yield 1.59 pct
Spread 40 basis points, equivalent to 73.6bp
Over the Govt
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 275 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 16, 2019
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 100.744
Reoffer price 100.194
Yield 0.715 pct
Spread 21 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 49bp
Over the Govt
Common Terms
Payment Date May 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
