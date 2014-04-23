New Issue- BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2020 bond

April 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date April 29, 2020
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.11
Reoffer price 100.11
Yield 1.106 pct
Payment Date April 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
