New Issue- BFCM prices dual tranche deal

April 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Banque Federative Du Credit Mutuel SA (BFCM)
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date May 22, 2020
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.169
Reoffer price 99.669
Yield 1.183 pct
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date May 22, 2024
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 101.218
Reoffer price 100.518
Yield 1.943 pct
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Common terms
Payment Date May 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
