New Issue- BFCM prices dual tranche deal

April 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Banque Federative Du Credit Mutuel SA (BFCM)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 22, 2020

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.169

Reoffer price 99.669

Yield 1.183 pct

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0243069256

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 22, 2024

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 101.218

Reoffer price 100.518

Yield 1.943 pct

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0243069280

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date May 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

