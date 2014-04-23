New Issue-KfW prices $1.0 bln 2015 FRN

Apr 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date October 30, 2015
Coupon 1 month Libor + 1 basis point
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 1 month Libor + 1 basis point
Payment Date April 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC and Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)