New Issue-KfW prices $1.0 bln 2015 FRN

Apr 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date October 30, 2015

Coupon 1 month Libor + 1 basis point

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 1 month Libor + 1 basis point

Payment Date April 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC and Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN US500769GD09

