New Issue- Pepsico prices dual tranche deal

April 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower PepsiCo, Inc

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 28, 2021

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.511

Yield 1.825 pct

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 88.2bp

Over the 2021 DBR

ISIN XS1061697568

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 28, 2026

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.432

Yield 2.681 pct

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 114.4bp

Over the 2024 DBR

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date April 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s) & A- (S&P)

Listing New York

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

