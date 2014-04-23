New Issue-Woori Bank prices $1.0 mln 2024 bond

Apr 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Woori Bank
Issue Amount $1.0 Billion
Maturity Date April 30, 2024
Coupon 4.75 pct
Issue price 99.953
Reoffer price 99.953
Yield 4.756 pct
Spread 207.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UST
Payment Date April 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BAML, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC,
JP Morgan, Nomura and Barclays
Ratings Baa3(Moody‘s)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English and Korean
