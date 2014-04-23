FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 23, 2014 / 4:27 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Woori Bank prices $1.0 mln 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Woori Bank

Issue Amount $1.0 Billion

Maturity Date April 30, 2024

Coupon 4.75 pct

Issue price 99.953

Reoffer price 99.953

Yield 4.756 pct

Spread 207.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UST

Payment Date April 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BAML, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC,

JP Morgan, Nomura and Barclays

Ratings Baa3(Moody‘s)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English and Korean

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
