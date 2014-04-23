FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Generali prices 1.0 bln euro 2026 bond
April 23, 2014 / 4:37 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Generali prices 1.0 bln euro 2026 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Assicurazioni Generali SPA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 4, 2026

Coupon 4.125 pct

Issue price 99.073

Reoffer price 99.073

Reoffer Yield 4.225 pct

Spread 225 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 269.9bp

Over the 1.75 pct February 2024 DBR

Payment Date May 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barlays, Mediobanca, Morgan Stanley,

UBS Investment Bank and Unicredit

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English and Italian

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1062900912

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
