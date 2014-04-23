New Issue-Generali prices 1.0 bln euro 2026 bond

Apr 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Assicurazioni Generali SPA
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date May 4, 2026
Coupon 4.125 pct
Issue price 99.073
Reoffer price 99.073
Reoffer Yield 4.225 pct
Spread 225 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 269.9bp
Over the 1.75 pct February 2024 DBR
Payment Date May 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barlays, Mediobanca, Morgan Stanley,
UBS Investment Bank and Unicredit
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English and Italian
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
