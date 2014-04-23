FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Altice prices a Dual Tranche Deal
#Intel
April 23, 2014 / 5:01 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Altice prices a Dual Tranche Deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Dual Tranche priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Altice S.A.

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount $2.9 billion

Coupon 7.75 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 7.75 pct

Denoms (K) 200-1

144 A ISIN US02154VAA98

RegS ISIN USL0179ZAA23

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount $2.075 billion

Coupon 7.25 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 7.25 pct

Denoms (K) 100-1

144 A ISIN XS1061642580

RegS ISIN XS1061642317

****

Common Terms

Maturity Date May 15, 2022

Payment Date May 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, Credit agricole CIB

Credit Suisse, ING and Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank,

JP Morgan, Natixis, Barclays and Societe Generale

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
