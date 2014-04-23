New Issue-Mubadala prices $750 mln 2022 bond

Apr 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Mubadala Development Co PJSC

Guarantor Issuer MDC- GMTN B.V. Guarantor Mubadala Development Company PJSC

Issue Amount $750 million

Maturity Date April 28, 2022

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 98.53

Reoffer price 98.53

Yield 3.462 pct

Spread 120 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the CT7

Payment Date April 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BAML, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank,

Goldman Sachs, HSBC and NBAD

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing London

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)