FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
refile-TABLE-Chugai Pharm -Q1 group results (IFRS)
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 24, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

refile-TABLE-Chugai Pharm -Q1 group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Apr 24 (Reuters)- 
              Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 
              CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   3 months ended      3 months ended       Year to 
                  Mar 31, 2014        Mar 31, 2013     Dec 31, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales              124.05               90.42           451.00          
                   (+37.2 pct)         (+0.1 pct)      (+6.5 pct)             
  Operating           31.09               14.66            71.00         
                  (+112.0 pct)         (-17.9 pct)    (-11.2 pct)              
  Pretax              31.26               13.66                     
                  (+128.9 pct)         (-21.8 pct)                  
  Net                 18.78                8.90                     
                  (+111.0 pct)                                      
  EPS Basic         34.46 yen           16.35 yen       82.62 yen            
  EPS Diluted       34.41 yen           16.33 yen                   
  Ann Div                               45.00 yen        45.00 yen  
  -Q2 Div                               22.00 yen        22.00 yen  
  -Q4 Div                               23.00 yen        23.00 yen  
  NOTE - Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a major manufacturer of prescription medicines. 
  (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) 
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 
  2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.