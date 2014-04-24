New Issue-Graubundner KB prices 300 mln SFR 2021 bond

April 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Graubundner Kantonalbank

Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 07, 2021

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 100.198

Spread 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 07, 2014

Lead Manager(s) GKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0243154884

