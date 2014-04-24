FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Korea Finance Corp prices a dual tranche deal
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 24, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Korea Finance Corp prices a dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche priced on Thursday.

Borrower Korea Finance Corp

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 7.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 2, 2017

Coupon 0.45 pct

Yield 0.45 pct

Spread 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the OS

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 18.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 2, 2015

Coupon 0.38 pct

Yield 0.38 pct

Spread 13 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the OS

****

Common Terms

Payment Date May 2, 2014

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Lead Manager(s) SMBC Nikko, Daiwa, MIZ and MUS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Tokyo

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Japan

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.