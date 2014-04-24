New Issue-Korea Finance Corp prices a dual tranche deal

Apr 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche priced on Thursday.
Borrower Korea Finance Corp
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 7.0 billion euro
Maturity Date May 2, 2017
Coupon 0.45 pct
Yield 0.45 pct
Spread 18 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the OS
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 18.0 billion euro
Maturity Date November 2, 2015
Coupon 0.38 pct
Yield 0.38 pct
Spread 13 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the OS
Common Terms
Payment Date May 2, 2014
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Lead Manager(s) SMBC Nikko, Daiwa, MIZ and MUS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Tokyo
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Japan
