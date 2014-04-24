New Issue-Korea Finance Corp prices a dual tranche deal

Apr 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche priced on Thursday.

Borrower Korea Finance Corp

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 7.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 2, 2017

Coupon 0.45 pct

Yield 0.45 pct

Spread 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the OS

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 18.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 2, 2015

Coupon 0.38 pct

Yield 0.38 pct

Spread 13 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the OS

****

Common Terms

Payment Date May 2, 2014

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Lead Manager(s) SMBC Nikko, Daiwa, MIZ and MUS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Tokyo

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Japan

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)