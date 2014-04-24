New Issue-CBA prices 75 bln yen 2019 bond

Apr 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)
Issue Amount 75 billion yen
Maturity Date May 2, 2019
Coupon 0.407 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 0.407 pct
Spread 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the YOS
Payment Date May 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, SMBC Nikko, Mizuho and Nomura
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Listing Tokyo
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
