New Issue-Vasakronan prices 200 mln SEK 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
April 24, 2014 / 1:52 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Vasakronan prices 200 mln SEK 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Vasakronan

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 2, 2018

Coupon 2.18 pct

Payment Date May 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

ISIN SE0005933660

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
