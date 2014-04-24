New Issue-National Bank Greece prices 750 mln euro 2019 bond

April 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower National Bank of Greece SA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date April 30, 2019

Coupon 4.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.451

Reoffer Yield 4.5 pct

Spread 353.6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 389.1bp

Over the OBL 168

Payment Date April 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Citi, Goldman Sachs, HSBC & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Caa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

ISIN XS1063244682

